Sir Wicknell: Zim businessman ties his fortunes to Mnangagwa

Mr Moneybags: Wicknell Chivayo is the poster boy of the young nouveau riche flaunting their wealth in Zimbabwe. Photo: Facebook

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has woven himself into the personal spaces of numerous African heads of state, visiting Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera and his successor, Peter Mutharika, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu, and Kenyan President William Ruto.

Apart from photo sessions and light moments, nothing much has been said about the reasons for the visits. He posts about his regular visits on his social media pages, but does not let much out, leaving it to speculation. Chivayo refused to answer questions from the Mail & Guardian about his links with African leaders.

The life story of the self-styled “Sir Wicknell” is a modern tale of hustle, where wealth, proximity to political power, philanthropy and controversy are intertwined.

Since August 2023, after Zimbabwe’s general elections which gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa his second and last constitutional term, Chivayo has been at the centre of money and power.

In a series of extravagant gestures that drew attention, he went on a gifting spree, distributing dozens of vehicles to musicians, prophets, sports legends and political figures. A rough count puts the value of all cars donated to date — including Rolls-Royces and Bentleys — at over $10 million. Chivayo has also given cash gifts averaging around $200 000 and some as high as $1 million, as in the case of the Zion Christian Church.

When Chivayo bought himself a Rolls-Royce and started dishing Toyota Aqua cars to members of his Apostolic sect church in 2024, he attracted the attention of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over his unexplained wealth. Investigators went to car dealerships and checked with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority if he had paid duty.

In his response to the ZACC, an irate Chivayo stated: “I have not committed any crime. I know in your eyes, everyone with wealth is a thief. I am begging you not to harass members of the Apostolic sect. I said this year, $3 million is theirs, and you have irritated me.

“I am putting aside another $400 000. I thought I should tell you in advance so you are not surprised.”

In a February meeting with journalists, Mnangagwa was asked about allegations that he was sending Chivayo to splash money and cars on the president’s supporters.

“Investigate where you think I’m getting the money to give Chivayo to distribute, rather than wasting my time on someone who is using his money. You can’t bother me about someone who is philanthropic. If anyone’s money was stolen, they should report it to the police,” Mnangagwa responded.

It later emerged that Chivayo’s riches stemmed from an inflated government tender for election materials for the 2023 elections. It is alleged that he received over $100 million, which was channelled through the South African company, Ren-Form. Both Chivayo and Ren-Form denied any wrongdoing.

Chivayo got into a feud with his partners in the deal — businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are linked to the ruling Zanu-PF — because he was not paying them their share.

In a leaked voice note, Chivayo told his partners it was in their interests to keep calm because he had interwoven himself into Mnangagwa’s inner circle.

They didn’t, and subsequently found themselves in trouble over the misuse of funds intended for the procurement of goats for a presidential project. They were remanded in custody for a year before their trial. The two were convicted last week and now await sentencing.

During the trial, they alleged they were victimised for their feud with Chivayo.

“If you raise the issue, you might end up in bad books with Chivayo. He’s a generous guy who values loyalty. It’s either you’re with him or not. No one wants to end up like Mike and Moses,” a mutual friend of the trio said.

Chivayo is the face of young businessmen who have made money through government tenders and political connections.

Early this year, vice president and retired army general Constantino Chiwenga branded them “zvigananda” — people who grow big tummies through ill-gotten wealth and questionable morals. If Chiwenga ascends to power, they could find themselves in trouble with the law, and thus, they would try to avoid his rise at all costs.

The zvigananda have the option to support the extension of Mnangagwa’s term and his chosen successor, Kuda Tagwirei.

“That’s where the gifts come in. They are being given to influencers who, in the future, should support the president’s term extension and align with Tagwirei. It’s not entirely Chivayo’s money; he’s the face of a movement because of his loud character,” the common friend who spoke to the M&G said.

A few people have turned down the gifts, including music legend Thomas Mapfumo, who refused a house, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and more than $700 000 in cash. He called it “dirty money” that he could not accept while Zimbabwe’s hospitals did not have basic medicines.