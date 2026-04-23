Tanzania President Samia pledges action on 2025 election violence commission findings

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged swift government action on

recommendations made by a commission of inquiry into the election violence that erupted on October 25 2025, saying the findings will guide national reconciliation, accountability and constitutional reforms.

Responding to the report, President Samia said the violence did not resolve Tanzania’s challenges but instead deepened them, warning that the consequences would have been far worse had the situation not been brought under control.

“The violence did not remove our challenges; it added more,” she said. “If those riots had not been controlled, the country would have suffered greater damage and it would have taken many years to recover.”

She urged Tanzanians to safeguard peace, saying national stability is fragile and difficult to rebuild once lost. “It is easy to lose peace but it is not easy to restore it. It is easy to destroy a country but very difficult to rebuild it.”

The unrest, which spread across several urban centres and other parts of the country, was marked by clashes between protesters and security forces, destruction of property, looting and reports of deaths and missing persons.

It triggered nationwide concern over political tensions, governance, civic trust and allegations of external influence. Authorities later established a commission to examine its causes, those involved and the extent of the damage.

President Samia said Tanzania’s future must remain in the hands of its citizens, warning against external forces seeking to destabilise the country. “We must all understand that Tanzania’s destiny is in the hands of Tanzanians. External influence can be used to break peace, disrupt security and destroy the country.”

She confirmed that the government will immediately begin implementing the commission’s recommendations, including further investigations and the establishment of a reconciliation commission.

The proposed body will bring together key stakeholders to address divisions and restore national unity.

She said plans for such a commission existed before the October unrest as part of her early commitments in office but were delayed and revised following the violence.

“The recommendations will guide constitutional review processes. We will also establish a special criminal investigation mechanism to look into the findings and identify those who organised, financed and executed the violence,” she said.

She added that investigations will also cover looting, child deaths, alleged missing bodies, abductions and victims outside the main areas of unrest.

President Samia said reforms will be implemented where weaknesses are identified, while accountability measures will be enforced where necessary, in an effort to restore trust, strengthen institutions and prevent future instability.