LOGIN
Subscribe
AnalysisOpinionTop Six

The argument against appointing a ‘land tsar’

Small farmers in South Africa often require help to graduate from being standalone entities and develop the operational and financial capacity to enable them to sustainably compete with larger farmers.
The issue of land expropriation without compensation had initially contributed to much uncertainty in the market and hurt business confidence. But we’ll give credit to the current administration that, at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, the issue didn’t warrant as much attention as previously. (Tiger Brands)
0

There can be no arguing that the pace of land reform in South Africa needs to be speeded up. Delays in implementing one of the most integral elements of redress have served only to heighten socioeconomic tensions in the country and this has fed into a growing trust deficit between our diverse citizens, the government and established business — even more so in a climate of low growth.

But removing the courts, which have largely survived unscathed in the attacks on our institutions over the past decade, as the final arbiter in the decision-making process would be a dangerous move. Even more so given that the ANC’s solution is to give that power to the Cabinet.

Business Leadership South Africa will oppose any such action. As business, we support moves to address the designed inequalities of our past and understand the need for haste. But placing such a matter in the hands of a land tsar, no matter their standing in society, will just add another layer of policy uncertainty to the South African economic story. Our courts have stood up to the tests that came with the previous administration and they form the fundamental strength of our society. They stand best placed to adjudicate on land reform.

We believe it is not necessary to amend the Constitution to achieve land reform: what has been lacking is political will. Amending the Constitution and removing the powers of the courts won’t address the fundamental issues with the past methods of land reform. Indeed, the proposal opens the process up to even more corruption than previously experienced.

As arduous as court processes may have been — in some cases necessarily so — in determining whether a property is or isn’t expropriated without compensation, placing that decision in the hands of a minister of land reform or a “land tsar” exposes it to political manipulation.

If anything, what the governance of the ANC has taught us is how political appointments as high up as the executive can be deployed for their own nefarious purposes and be unanswerable to the party, let alone the country’s best interests.

Addressing an issue as sensitive as land isn’t a party matter; it’s a matter of national importance and the laws of our land should take precedence. That is particularly the case as there is potential to unlock growth opportunities by following a well-considered and executed programme. No matter on which side of the debate you stand, growth can be unlocked by releasing arable land into the hands of previously disadvantaged farmers in our society and undoing the apartheid spatial planning from a bygone era. 

At the core of the inequality question in this economy (and in many others across the globe) is not merely jobs — as important as they are in a country with almost 30% unemployment — but also access to assets such as land. Asset-class growth has historically always been higher than the growth of an economy and wages.

All this noise about land comes at a time when we desperately need policy certainty. 

The issue of land expropriation without compensation had initially contributed to much uncertainty in the market and hurt business confidence. But we’ll give credit to the current administration that, at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, the issue didn’t warrant as much attention as previously. 

But we’d caution that the governing party shouldn’t be lulled into complacency. The concerns about our state-owned enterprises, in particular Eskom and SAA, pose a more clear and present danger to the state. How the administrations of President Cyril Ramaphosa and those who will follow him tackle the question of land remains a deeper and long-term fundamental risk to future investment.

The more uncertain we are in dealing with it, the less likely a mining company will choose to sink a shaft in our mineral-rich country. Dividends, as we know, from such multibillion-rand capital outlays are decades away. Now when any one of our mining houses and, more importantly, their shareholders weigh up such an action in South Africa, they’ll have to make a call on just how secure their investment will be in a decade’s time. It’s a judgment call that will be made all the more difficult if that security is to be determined by an as-yet-unknown minister and not by our courts of law.

So we will oppose the move to take power away from the courts and hand it over to the executive. Acquisitions of land should take place within the law and follow a fair administrative procedure. Any disputes that arise should be settled in our courts and no one should be evicted without due process.

The removal of courts from this process will likely mean that the protection of property rights in the country will diminish. Over and above the example I’ve used in the mining sector, adopting these proposals will result in reduced investment in agriculture — a sector that has been earmarked as a growth node with labour-absorption potential.

It’s well understood that the debate about land expropriation still has to go through parliamentary processes and that the party has every right to express its views. But ahead of a possible ratings downgrade by Moody’s in March and with an economy predicted to grow less than 1% this year, the president needs to be clear about policy issues that affect the economy and investment in the country.

As Dr Farai Mtero, a land reform expert at the University of the Western Cape’s Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies was quoted in Farmer’s Weekly as saying last month: “It would have helped if this [announcement] was explained in more detail instead of a terse statement on such an important national issue. 

“Constitutionally, we cannot do away with the courts. The moment we talk about expropriation of land, the state has a role, but so do the courts,” Mtero added. “A person’s recourse to the courts is a key requirement and the courts must be allowed to play this role.”

Busisiwe Mavuso is the chief executive officer of Business Leadership South Africa

Busisiwe Mavuso
Busisiwe Mavuso is the chief executive officer of Business Leadership South Africa

Recommended

Analysis

Jockeys without horses: Let’s all learn to be constructive

-
Although Benjamin Fogel denies the relevance of the South African Communist Party — and gets a few facts wrong — some of his points are correct
Read more
Analysis

Bid to settle Mars could solve Earth’s crisis

-
Africa must be part of developing technology that may make inhabiting the Red Planet possible and help the continent survive climate change
Read more
Analysis

The Makhanda disaster cannot be ignored

-
The municipality turned a deaf ear to residents’ cries — until they united and took it to court
Read more
Friday

Boity takes control of her story

-
Reality shows such as Own Your Throne may be banal, but affluence attracts viewers
Read more
Sport

Why the Nedbank Cup will never be the same again

-
With a nation watching, Jomo Cosmos is one side look to use the Nedbank Cup to rediscover their prestige.
Read more
Analysis

Four years on, Lily Mine families want recovery of the bodies of three missing workers to restart

-
The ground swallowed 90 people, but three died in the tragedy and their bodies were not found
Read more
Opinion

Dear Cyril, sign the Copyright Amendment Bill

-
Reasonable time has now passed for you to act, say the signatories of this open letter to the president and Cabinet ministers
Read more
Africa

Mozambique’s government-industrial complex

& -
Dangerously close links between government officials and the private sector encourage corruption
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Analysis

The Makhanda disaster cannot be ignored

The municipality turned a deaf ear to residents’ cries — until they united and took it to court
-
Read more
Business

Acsa courts controversy over ‘unfair’ and inconsistent dismissal of officials

Acting chief executive overturns independent chairperson’s recommendation for final written warning and dismisses employees accused of improper payment processes
-
Read more
Education

Student vandalism at UKZN is inexcusable

There is nothing radical or revolutionary about burning down university property while claiming to be fighting for access to education
-
Read more
Africa

To really silence the guns, the AU’s resolve must be...

Conflict in Africa — and the world — is on the rise. The continent needs to take concrete measures to stop the escalating violence
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

MTN drives inclusivity of deaf community

-
The company produced DefBars, a bespoke music track using SASL for the hard-of-hearing and/or deaf community.
Read more
Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

Thushanang Primary School now boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure, courtesy of General Electric

-
General Electric partners with Eskom to upgrade Mpumulanga schools
Read more
Special Reports

Dube TradePort – A world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
SPONSORED Created to be a world-class development, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure, together with...
Read more
Press Releases

SMS takes fleet management to the next level

-
Using BulkSMS, Nicholas Auto Enterprises has SMS-enabled its system to automate its maintenance alerts, which ensures each machine is functioning at optimal capacity.
Read more
Press Releases

Top KZN matriculant joins UKZN

-
Shweta Harilal attributed her exceptional results to "long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again".
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.