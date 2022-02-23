Subscribe

Analysis

A hopeful budget as ‘fiscal consolidation’ comes to an end and South Africa’s prospects improve significantly

Enoch Godongwana says he is a far less panicked finance minister on signs the tide is changing for South Africa. (Photo: David Harrison)
0

Austerity. It’s been the course that South Africa, with our highest unemployment rate of the world’s most industrialised nations, has been following for more than a decade as growth rates have faltered and expenditure climbed. It’s a style of “fiscal management” often dismissed by the seven different finance ministers the country has had over the past seven years — quite a number — but the focus on reducing expenditure has been the key performance indicator. 

Within the next couple of years, however, and as long as an upswing in commodity prices remains largely intact, the period of fiscal consolidation is nearing its end.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Ron Derby

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

More money for grants, but Godongwana was spared the BIG...

A long-term basic income relief measure will depend on spending cuts and improved revenue performance, the finance minister said in his guarded words on the subject
emsie ferreira
Business

Godongwana plumps up NPA amid worries over state capture cases

The finance minister adds R426-million to employ 90 more staff for the Investigating Directorate, but most of it must be found through ‘reprioritisation’
emsie ferreira
Business

Budget 2022: Finance minister calls on Eskom to sell assets...

The finance minister says Eskom’s debt problem may require some ‘fiscal intervention’, but only if certain conditions have been met by the parastatal led by André de Ruyter
Ron Derby
Analysis

A hopeful budget as ‘fiscal consolidation’ comes to an end...

M&G Premium

Enoch Godongwana says he is a far less panicked finance minister on signs the tide is changing for South Africa
Ron Derby
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×