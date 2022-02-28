South Africa’s legacy of sheltering war criminals can no longer be ignored

In November last year, chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) took a trip to South Africa to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet in an effort to remind Pretoria of its commitment to help find and prosecute those implicated and charged with war crimes and human rights violations.

Brammertz, who heads the structure mandated by the UN security council to find human rights violators in Rwanda and former Yugoslavia, has long expressed frustration with South Africa.