Although the Sama Awards have sort of sorted out their categories and got with the programme, and although the Kora Awards have allowed us to take in the bigger pan-African picture, the South African music revolution was still seriously in need of a statue that would represent both the flavours of the new school and the tastes of its grassroots supporters.

So, with last weekend’s inauguration of the country’s first-ever people’s choice awards, the Metro FM Music Awards, the revolution finally reached a new level. The people have spoken (5,6-million listeners can’t be wrong) and the people dig kwaito. And of all the stars in the new school galaxy, the people really dig loxion hero Mandoza. The people, not given to the analytic whims of expert panels, decided Mandoza should be given five of the 10 awards on offer and so he was. Good for him. Neither the Samas nor the Koras have given the Chiskop-frontman the nod before. And good for the people, because both Mandoza’s solo efforts – Jozi 9 to 5 and Nkalakatha – have certainly deserved some respect.

Unfortunately for the people, though, they didn’t actually get to see their own award ceremony, although Metro boss Romeo Khumalo assures us that will change by next year’s event. Instead, the first annual Metros went down in true new school style: at The Pyramid, a packed-but-trendy venue in downtown Jo’burg, on a rainy spring night with more focus on the guest list than on the music, and more eyes on the outfits than on the prize, and with a healthy wad of cellphone industry (MTN) money behind it. The Chivas sloshed about like the rain outside, the little snacky things could feed a small squatter community for a month and a great time was had by those lucky/stylish/connected enough to land an invite.

Some things, of course, will never change. The Metros may be new school local music awards, but they’re still local music awards. Romeo Khumalo’s still wearing those dodgy lime green jackets, radio DJs still make terrible public speakers, we still had to endure one of those dubious “song-and-dance tours through the history of South African music” type award-ceremony show thingies and, yes, Simunye presenters still have more muscles than brains. (At one spectacular moment, as the well-heeled and multi-braided crowd waited to be escorted through the rain and into the venue by nice, yellow-clad MTN men holding umbrellas, one of the Simunye presenters turned to his fellow presenter and exclaimed: “Oh right, now I get it! They’re doing this so we don’t get wet!”)

Still, at least we didn’t have to be subjected to the usual dodgy award-ceremony sit-down dinner. Guests got to stand and bop along to the tunes as Mandoza returned repeatedly to the stage to accept his awards. He won Best Styled Artist, Best Kwaito Artist, Best Male Vocalist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. His only real competition came from TKZee (who managed to land Best Group and prove, despite those Sunday press rumours, that they can all still stand being in one room together) and from Trompies, who left empty-handed. Some eyebrows were raised by Mandoza beating Lebo to the Best Styled award, but he deserved it, just for being the only new school male star not to get instantly chubby at the first whiff of platinum.

Boom Shaka’s Lebo Mathosa is starting to get her solo thing together and she beat Brenda Fassie to Best Female Vocalist. TKZee Family’s Luyiso Bala managed to buck the trend and come out crooning in a remotely South African accent. He beat Ashaan and TK to Best R&B Artist. Hell, TK’s even speaking in an American accent nowadays. Best Jazz Artist went to the youngest nominee – Jimmy Dludlu. And Best Gospel Artist proved that the people have had it with the Rebecca/Lundi saga. Joyous Celebration lifted the statue. And a joyous celebration was indeed had by all as the Chivas and the rain poured well into the night.