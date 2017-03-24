‘Crazy’ Mzimela is Dikwena’s go-to guy

THE REAL MAKOYA

Platinum Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela is considered “a little crazy” but after netting two penalties to help Dikwena eliminate Ugandan side Vipers from the CAF Confederation Cup in Phokeng last week, he gets our nod this week as the Real Makoya.

“Aah, penalties are my bread and butter,” he said matter-of-factly this week. “Coach [Cavan Johnson] saw me converting penalties during training and has always encouraged me to work on my craft.

“That gave me confidence to realise how much the coach believes in me. Every time I step forward, I know the team relies on me to convert. I never panic when I step up to take a spot kick. I’m always calm.

“I know most people underrate a goalkeeper when he steps forward to take a penalty. But what many do not know is that, before I was converted into a goalkeeper, I used to be an infield player.”

Mzimela is, indeed, a rare breed of player. In the Nedbank Cup against AmaZulu, Platinum Stars conceded early but were awarded a penalty, which Mzimela easily converted.

“He brings something special to the table,” said his coach, Johnson. “He also brings a lot of confidence to our defence. If you check our stats, you will realise that we have conceded the least number of goals.

“He does exceptionally well to prevent goals and has become a specialist in scoring. That is an added bonus and I am not complaining.”

In 16 games since December 13, Dikwena have lost two matches: against Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1, and 1-0 against Vipers in the CAF Confederation Cup.