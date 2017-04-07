Sport

First Citizen does it with a hat-trick

Thomas Kwenaite

Sharp-sharp: Bhongolwethu Jayiya of Cape Town City. Photo: Thinus Maritz/Gallo Images

THE REAL MAKOYA
Bhongolwethu Jayiya comes across as down to earth. There is nothing flashy about him and he goes about his duties in a simple way, not attracting attention.

But the 27-year-old Cape Town City winger certainly hogged the headlines when he fired in a quick hat-trick, with his team dismantling Chippa United 4-1 to catapult the Citizens to the top of the standings. This has earned him our accolade as the Real Makoya.

“I think they focused too much on Lebogang Manyama and, in their concentration on Lebo, they forgot that there were other players. This was my second professional hat-trick and naturally I was excited,” he said.

Asked how he managed to destroy a team normally considered very solid defensively with his treble in just 16 minutes, Jayiya said he felt very sharp on the day.

Everything fell into place, he said.

The Citizens, formed only eight months ago when they purchased the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces, have already won the Telkom Cup and look good for the league championship, but Jayiya said they are not getting ahead of themselves.

“We are currently topping the table but there are still eight games to play and anything can still happen. We will keep our feet on the ground and remain focused by taking one game at a time.

“It is only when there are two matches left that we can probably start assessing how good our chances are,” he said.

 
Cape Town City (football)

