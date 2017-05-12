Premiership’s nailbiting final stretch
It all comes down to 180 minutes of expected hard exchanges for both Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns, the last two teams standing to decide who will walk home with the coveted 2016-2017 Absa Premiership championship.
Sadly, the most enterprising team of the year — rookies Cape Town City — bombed out of the race on Tuesday after taking an early lead against SuperSport United, only to commit unforgivable defensive errors for a 4-2 scoreline.
It has now become a two-horse race between pacesetters Wits and defending champions Sundowns, whose coach Pitso Mosimane seemed to play mind games with his counterpart at the Clever Boys.
“Let’s face it,” Mosimane chirped, “they [Wits] have a different objective to us. They are focused on the domestic league only and we have bigger fish to fry.
