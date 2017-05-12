Wenger isn’t in a sharing mood

Arsène Wenger has ruled out working alongside a director of football if he stays at Arsenal, saying he must have full control of the English Premier League club.

The Frenchman’s hardline stance puts him on a potential collision course with members of the Arsenal hierarchy, who reportedly want to bring in a director of football in the European summer to work with him.

Wenger has called the shots at the north London club since he joined in 1996 and said he had no interest in having his authority diminished, even as his future remains mired in uncertainty and the fans restless.

“I’m the manager of Arsenal Football Club and, as long as I’m manager of Arsenal Football Club, I will decide what happens on the technical front, that’s it,” said Wenger (67) on the eve of Wednesday’s league match at Southampton. “I don’t know what director of football means. Is it somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.”

Wenger said previously that he had made up his mind about his future and would announce it in March or April, but no announcement has been forthcoming.

His Arsenal contract expires at the end of this season and, although a fresh deal is reportedly on the table, some Arsenal fans have called for his head. They did so after a disappointing run saw the team fall out of the Premier League top four and suffer a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

When asked on Tuesday whether he would now reveal his decision about whether to sign the contract, he replied simply: “No.”

Arsenal are in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in Wenger’s long reign. This is despite Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, moving them to within six points of fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Premier League and Europe have been frustrating, but Arsenal will contest their third FA Cup final in four seasons later this month and Sunday’s success saw Wenger get the better of José Mourinho at last, on the 13th attempt.

“It gives us still a chance to go into the top four,” said Wenger.

Former United defender Phil Neville criticised the cordial way players from both sides were seen joking and hugging each other before kick-off, a far cry from the frosty atmosphere that pervaded his own encounters with the Gunners.

“I think I understand that the pundits are a bit surprised by that, because 10 or 15 years ago that did not exist,” Wenger said. “But it is

an overall, international thing now.

“You can watch Real Madrid against Barcelona. It’s the same because people play together, come from the same country.

“I was surprised as well, I must say, but I must confess as well that it doesn’t stop the players to focus

and concentrate after on the game.”

Arsenal, beaten 4-0 by South-ampton in last season’s corresponding fixture at St Mary’s, travel to the south coast with a fitness doubt over Laurent Koscielny after the defender suffered a calf injury against

United. — AFP