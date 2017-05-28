DA considers legal action against JZ, officials over latest Gupta reports

The Democratic Alliance has said it is considering taking legal action against the president, the Gupta family and myriad government officials in the wake of further state capture allegations.

Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement that the party consulted its lawyers, on Sunday, with a view to taking legal action.

The announcement came after stories, published in the City Press and Sunday Times on Sunday, revealed alleged email trails, showing the level of influence the Gupta family had over government decision makers. The stories also alleged that the Zuma family has been planning to make Dubai their “second home”.

The reports have been denied by the Gupta family, as well as the president.

They come as Zuma is facing a vote of no confidence from within the National Executive Committee, which is currently meeting in Pretoria.

“From handpicking Cabinet ministers, to appointing heads of SOE’s, to winning multibillion-rand government contracts, the Guptas and the Zuma’s have manipulated power in order to create a shadow criminal state which operates to enrich a few, and leave the majority of South Africans poor and jobless,” Maimane said.

The ANC has the power to remove Zuma today, at the NEC, but it remained to be seen “if it has the will” Maimane said.

He added: “If the ANC chooses to stand by Zuma and all his corruption again today, then no one within the ANC can claim innocence for this absolute pillaging of our country by a band of connected crooks.”