Metros pay millions to 'Red Ants'

Even as the winter season tightens its grip, security companies are making big money out of evictions, which are often violent and unlawful.

Of the three Gauteng metros, only Tshwane has its own “land invasion unit” to tackle unlawful land occupations. The City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni use private companies, with Johannesburg spending R20-million over the past three years, according to documents on the city’s website.

Jo’burg said it had not used the Red Ant Security Service since 2010.