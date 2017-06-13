​A family that fought for equality

When I first meet up with the Naidoo-Pillay family at the Apartheid Museum in southern Johannesburg, panels are still being installed in a circular exhibition room in a corner of the building.

Amid the drilling by workmen readying the room for the launch of the exhibition Resistance in their Blood, subtitled The Naidoo-Pillay Family: Pacifists, Protestors, Prisoners, Patriots, Ramnie Dinat, the formerly exiled daughter of Narainsamy “Roy” Naidoo and his wife Manonmoney “Ama” Naidoo, tries to orientate me.

It is a family whose history of struggle stretches back to the beginnings of Mahatma Gandhi’s satyagraha philosophy of passive resistance, through the armed struggle to the United Democratic Front and then South Africa’s democratic dispensation, she says.

As we walk from the exhibition space to a boardroom near the rear entrance of the museum, we walk past snatches of a school choir singing Nkosi sikelel’ iAfrika and a snippet of a Nelson Mandela video, all part of the museum’s permanent exhibition.