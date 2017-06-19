Sport

Sports internship at the M&G

Staff Reporter

The Mail & Guardian invites young graduates to apply for one paid editorial sports-writing internship in its Johannesburg newsroom, running from August 2017 to July 2018.

The successful candidate will have an intimate understanding, interest and passion for local football while also demonstrating a keen interest in other sporting codes. Critically, they will possess excellent writing skills.

The focus of the internship will be to develop a young sports writer into a critical and insightful voice, both within the paper and for our online offerings.

The successful candidate will receive a monthly salary of R10 000.

This programme will not be limited to journalism graduates, though this would be an added advantage.

Applications close on July 1. A short list of candidates will be selected by July 5 and further interviews will be conducted over the following week. Successful candidates will be notified by July 16.

Interested parties are invited to fill out the online application form here: mg.co.za/sportsintern2017

 

