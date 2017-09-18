Moyane: on 15 Sept at 9:04 an email was sent to the commissioner advising me of the following: we act for KPMG SA and KPMG int #Sars — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

Moyane (reading email from KPMG) says that #Sars was warned on Friday by lawyers from KPMG that the statement would be released https://t.co/d7cUDLkmix — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

Moyane: KPMG released statement without giving client due regard to respond #Sars — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

Moyane: #Sars has been completely taken aback by KPMG’s aberrant and unethical conduct — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

BREAKING: Moyane announces #Sars is instituting legal proceedings against KPMG. — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

Moyane says legal proceedings against KPMG is for reputational damages it has caused against #Sars — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

Moyane: #Sars will report KPMG to: 1. statutory audit bodies

2. finance minister with aim to blacklist KPMG and stop all its work — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

Moyane says that the withdrawal of KPMG report does not “automatically vindicate” people “from alleged criminal acts” #Sars — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017

Moyane: #Sars concludes that those who are claiming exoneration from alleged criminal offences are attempting to mislead SAns — raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017





