Moyane announces Sars is instituting legal proceedings against KPMG
Moyane: on 15 Sept at 9:04 an email was sent to the commissioner advising me of the following: we act for KPMG SA and KPMG int #Sars
— raeesa pather (@raediology) September 18, 2017
Moyane (reading email from KPMG) says that #Sars was warned on Friday by lawyers from KPMG that the statement would be released https://t.co/d7cUDLkmix
Moyane: KPMG released statement without giving client due regard to respond #Sars
Moyane: #Sars has been completely taken aback by KPMG’s aberrant and unethical conduct
BREAKING: Moyane announces #Sars is instituting legal proceedings against KPMG.
Moyane says legal proceedings against KPMG is for reputational damages it has caused against #Sars
Moyane: #Sars will report KPMG to: 1. statutory audit bodies
2. finance minister with aim to blacklist KPMG and stop all its work
Moyane says that the withdrawal of KPMG report does not “automatically vindicate” people “from alleged criminal acts” #Sars
Moyane: #Sars concludes that those who are claiming exoneration from alleged criminal offences are attempting to mislead SAns
Full story to follow shortly.