CSA appoints Thabang Moroe to replace Lorgat as acting CEO

“He’s done.”

There were the words of Cricket South Africa spokesperson, Altaf Kazi, after the national cricket regulatory body announced that its chief executive Haroon Lorgat had left the building.

Kazi confirmed that Lorgat’s exit agreement with CSA has already been finalised and he has been released with immediate effect. Thabang Moroe, the vice-president of CSA, was appointed by its board to step in as acting chief executive until a permanent replacement is found.

According to a statement released by CSA on Thursday, the board “unanimously” agreed to part ways with Lorgat in a “mutual agreement”.

“We are all saddened by this turn of events, but at the same time we need to look forward to ensure new leadership at CSA builds on the solid foundation laid by Mr Lorgat. On behalf of all of us at CSA, I would like to thank Haroon for his excellent leadership and sterling contribution and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said CSA president Chris Nenzani.

Lorgat was appointed CSA chief executive in July 2013. He has won awards for his leadership, but has also faced criticism over his handling over the T20 Global League – South Africa’s version of the IPL.

In a presentation in March this year, Lorgat revealed that CSA would make a R220-million financial loss for the current financial year.

Kazi couldn’t confirm why Lorgat and the CSA board had fallen out, but said that there would be press briefing scheduled for early next week to explain details of the disagreement.

Lorgat, meanwhile, has bid the organisation farewell.

“I would like to thank the board for their wholesome support during my time, especially in my early years at CSA. It is most unfortunate that we must part ways in this manner, but it is the best way forward for CSA,” said Lorgat.

“It was an honour to lead the organization and I am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years to make CSA widely recognized as the best run sports federation in South Africa.”