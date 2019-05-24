National

Forensic investigations into the deals paint a picture of corruption

Sabelo Skiti

KDG Logistics uses the old Durban International Airport premises as a place to store its vehicles, both old and new. Attempts to contact those in charge of KDG were fruitless. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

KDG Logistics uses the old Durban International Airport premises as a place to store its vehicles, both old and new. Attempts to contact those in charge of KDG were fruitless. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Although the tenants and Transnet are mum on the legality of their stay at the old Durban International Airport, a slew of forensic investigations into Transnet Properties begin to paint a picture into how all this was done and who is responsible.

Over the course of the year, the Mail & Guardian has seen four different reports detailing alleged acts of corruption and poor processes into several deals involving various high-value properties under the Transnet property stable.

So far, implicated parties include Transnet Property chief executive Zakhele “Thabo” Lebelo, who resigned in the face of disciplinary action, chief operations officer Phutego Dikgole and regional officials Linda Nodada, Natasha Davids and Iris Lawrence.


Some of the cars occupy the former airport’s runway. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Alleged shenanigans in the old Durban airport leases are contained in a report done by Ntlangula Attorneys earlier this year and a previous draft report done by Ligwa Advisory Services in February 2017. That was just four months before Transet concluded its lease deal with Seaworld Aviation.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
TransnetDurbanDurban International Airport

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN student heads to FIFA Women's World Cup
North-West University
NWU extraordinary professor discusses Global South
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN hosts public lecture on the future of work
North-West University
Researching the psychology of risk management
North-West University
NWU delivers PhD graduates from every corner of Africa
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN hosts discussion on gender-based violence
UKZN student heads to FIFA Women's World Cup
NWU extraordinary professor discusses Global South
Want to publish your media releases here?