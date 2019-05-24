Forensic investigations into the deals paint a picture of corruption

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
24 May 2019 00:00
KDG Logistics uses the old Durban International Airport premises as a place to store its vehicles, both old and new. Attempts to contact those in charge of KDG were fruitless. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Although the tenants and Transnet are mum on the legality of their stay at the old Durban International Airport, a slew of forensic investigations into Transnet Properties begin to paint a picture into how all this was done and who is responsible.
Over the course of the year, the Mail & Guardian has seen four different reports detailing alleged acts of corruption and poor processes into several deals involving various high-value properties under the Transnet property stable.
So far, implicated parties include Transnet Property chief executive Zakhele “Thabo” Lebelo, who resigned in the face of disciplinary action, chief operations officer Phutego Dikgole and regional officials Linda Nodada, Natasha Davids and Iris Lawrence.
Alleged shenanigans in the old Durban airport leases are contained in a report done by Ntlangula Attorneys earlier this year and a previous draft report done by Ligwa Advisory Services in February 2017. That was just four months before Transet concluded its lease deal with Seaworld Aviation.
