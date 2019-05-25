LIVESTREAM: President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Online reporter
25 May 2019 10:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
On Saturday, in a departure from tradition, president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated and take the oath of office at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria. The theme for the inauguration is: “Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa”.
The inauguration takes the form of a formal ceremony to mark the beginning of the president’s term of office. During the inauguration, Ramaphosa will deliver an address to inform South Africans of his vision for his term of office.
