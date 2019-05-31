Zikalala’s clean-up should scour director general first

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
31 May 2019 00:00
Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala (centre) has promised a clean slate in his provincial government. (GCIS)
KwaZulu-Natal’s new premier, Sihle Zikalala, will have to start his promised clean up of the provincial government at the very top and fire its director general, Nonhlanhla Mkhize.
Zikalala, who replaced Willies Mchunu, unveiled his predominantly youthful Cabinet this week with a commitment to clean governance and transparency, saying that officials and politicians would have to stay on the straight and narrow or face the consequences.
“This administration will tighten the fight against corruption, which robs the vulnerable and poorest of the poor of services and opportunities,” he said.
“We will ensure that all cases of corruption are dealt with expeditiously and further ensure transparency in the work of government, especially the procurement processes. The abuse of political or administrative power must not, and will not, be tolerated.”
Last month public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Mkhize, the former accounting officer in the office of then Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza, had committed financial misconduct in approving the irregular purchase of a Range Rover Vogue and three other luxury vehicles during 2012.
Mkhwebane cleared Mabuza but found that Mkhize was responsible for the wasteful expenditure incurred in the purchase of the cars.
Mkhwebane found that she had violated the Public Finance Management Act, the Constitution and the Public Protector Act by signing off on the irregular purchase of the Range Rover, an Audi Q8 and a BMW X5 for Mabuza at a cost of almost R5-million.
Mabuza’s office had also violated the terms of the Ministerial Handbook by buying the vehicles, which were not needed for official work, at a time when the then finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, had called on government leaders to cut costs on official vehicles.
The report, issued on April 30, gave the Mpumalanga premier 14 days to inform the KwaZulu-Natal premier of the findings and ask that “appropriate action” be taken against Mkhize, whom Mchunu appointed in August 2017.
The Mpumalanga treasury was ordered to further investigate Mkhize’s violations and issue a report within 60 days.
Mchunu, however, appears not to have acted, because Mkhize is still in office and chaired the first meeting of Zikalala’s Cabinet on Wednesday.
Zikalala told the Mail & Guardian he was aware of the report’s existence and needed to discuss it with Mchunu before taking any further action.
“The public protector gave the report to the former premier.
