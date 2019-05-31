Lesufi back in education a day after being sworn-in as finance MEC

Panyaza Lesufi is back as MEC for education.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has been appointed finance MEC — a critical post in Gauteng, a province the ANC narrowly held onto with just over 50% of the vote in the 2019 election.

Nkomo-Ralehoko reportedly stepped down as an MEC in Gauteng in 2009 after she allegedly purchased a Mercedes Benz ML 63 AMG and lost it overnight after her husband was hijacked only 25 days into her new job.

She was appointed to Makhura’s executive this week.

In a statement on Friday, Makhura said he had received feedback on the composition of his executive which was largely positive.



However, “the overall non-partisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement in general is that it will serve Gauteng better that he remains in the education portfolio”, Makhura said.

The Mail & Guardian understands that there was pressure from organisations in the education sector as well as from inside the ANC to shift Lesufi from the finance portfolio back to education. Representations were made to Makhura on why Lesufi should be returned to the role of education MEC.

The key finance portfolio was a promotion for Lesufi, who is also the deputy chairman of the ANC in the province.

“Yesterday, I indicated that I was giving serious consideration to the request and would announce my decision soon. The decision to appoint each MEC to a specific portfolio was not taken lightly,” Makhura said.

“Accordingly, I have now decided that MEC Panyaza Lesufi will return to the education portfolio as the MEC for education and youth development. I have further decided that MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will be the MEC for finance and e-Government.”