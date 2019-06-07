Government ineptitude taints Pravin

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
07 Jun 2019 00:00
Moving target: Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan’s decisive moves have angered some people who claim that he has ulterior motives. (Gulshan Khan/ AFP)
The resignation of Vuyani Jarana, the chief executive of crisis-stricken SAA, just a week after the resignation of his counterpart at Eskom, Phakamani Hadebe, has sparked questions about whether they were hounded out of their jobs.
The charge, on the political front, has been led by the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Black Management Forum. The two are lumping these two resignations with the dismissal of former Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama — over a slew of serious corruption allegations — and branding them an assault on black executives in state-owned entities (SOEs).
They accuse Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan of being the leader of an attack that is geared towards capturing SOEs and running them into the ground, with a view to selling them off to their friends.
These allegations, however, have helped to shine a light on a malaise that has affected SOEs for years and driven many a capable executive out.
