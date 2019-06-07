Office spaces’ changing face

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Aaisha Dadi Patel
07 Jun 2019 00:00
Co-work: The design of ‘the new office’ aims to create a communal space for both work and relaxation. WeWork in New York has arcade games set up in its lounge. (David Delgado/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
The no-strings-attached flexible office spaces such as that at Perch in Rosebank, Johannesburg, are fast replacing the coffee shop as the hangout of choice for those reliant on only a desk, an internet connection and perhaps some caffeine to get their work done.
Another company offering co-working office space in South Africa is Workshop17, and WeWork is set to open on December 1.
The neon sign on the walls of Perch’s co-working space urges you to “do what you love”. Places such as Perch market themselves as more than just an office set-up, favouring terms such as “hub” and “community”, the space being secondary to the networking opportunities for those who work there.
The design of the space plays a big part in what makes it desirable.
