Tip for Cabinet: Bet on innovators

Tshegofatso Mathe
07 Jun 2019 00:00
Waste-Intrique, headed by Tshego Mpete, provides galvanised reservoirs and other water conservation and re-use services. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
Behind Clover’s head office in Roodepoort, a huge galvanised structure is being installed. Tshego Mpete, chief executive of Waste-Intrique Services, which installs these tanks, says it can store 80 000 litres of water.
Clover loses productivity when there are water shortages in the area caused by burst pipes, pumps not working or water-shedding.
