Opinion

Thirst and rage on the South Coast

Paddy Harper

Bare necessities: Policewoman Nosipho Khuzwayo is forced to collect drinking water for her family with her car. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Bare necessities: Policewoman Nosipho Khuzwayo is forced to collect drinking water for her family with her car. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Tuesday.

It’s dead still at The Pont on the bank of the Umtamvuna River that separates the Eastern Cape from KwaZulu-Natal. It’s just after midday, but the holiday resort, one of the oldest in the Port Edward area, is empty, save for an older couple sipping cocktails in deck chairs while they watch the river flow by.

The rowboat with an outboard motor, which ferries workers from the Eastern Cape side of the river in the mornings and afternoons, is moored alongside the speedboats that drag screaming tourists on tubes along the river.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
water outageUmtamvuna River Ugu district municipality QombePort EdwardPaddy Harper GcilimaEastern CapeKwaZulu-Natal

Client Media Releases

Want to publish your media releases here?