‘Tiso Blackstar is just the beginning’

Sarah Smit
21 Jun 2019 00:00
Print deadline: Thabang Mothelo, a negotiator for the Information Communication and Technology Union, says they are committed to fighting for the rights of journalists. (Oupa Nkosi)
In an imperilled newspaper industry, one trade union is positioning itself as a defender of the rights of journalists in the workplace.
The Information Communications and Technology Union (ICTU), a small union that has previously drawn its membership from the telecoms sector, has taken on print media giant Tiso Blackstar over salary freezes and retrenchment plans at the group.
Workers, mostly journalists from the Sowetan, at the media group, which also owns the Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail and Daily Dispatch, picketed outside its Johannesburg headquarters in May over salary discrepancies and bonus disputes.
Last week, ICTU said in its statement that the union is “committed to go at length” to challenge retrenchments resulting from the latest round of restructuring of the Tiso Blackstar group. Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) hearings into the retrenchments of more than 150 workers from various Tiso Blackstar newspapers are under way.
ICTU, which is affiliated to the South African Federation of Trade Unions, has about 5 000 members, 200 of whom work at Tiso Blackstar.
The union has previously boasted that it has shown Tiso Blackstar that “journalists are workers”.
Thabang Mothelo, ICTU’s chief negotiator in the Tiso Blackstar matter, this week said the union views the industrial action at the group as the first step in the its plan to expand its journalist membership.
“We are currently in the learning stage and we believe that, before we run, we must first crawl … because the dynamics in media are quite different,” he said.
The Tiso Blackstar restructuring comes amid declining newspaper circulation figures in the sector.
