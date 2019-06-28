Another town bites the dust

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly
28 Jun 2019 00:00
Keep on trucking: This mobile filtration plant at Astral’s Goldi factory processes 3.5 megalitres of water a day. (Supplied/Astral Foods)
If you want an example of how the country’s municipalities are battling to stay afloat, look no further than Lekwa municipality in Mpumalanga, home to the town of Standerton. The delivery of service is so bad that companies have to treat their own water.
A prime example has been JSE-listed poultry producer Astral Foods — which owns brands such as Goldi Chickens and County Fair.
In early May, Astral took the municipality to court over water supply problems to its poultry processing plant in the area.
