TOMORROW REIMAGINED:
UNLEASHING YOUTH EXCELLENCE
2024 Winners
Select Awards Category
All
Agriculture
Arts & Entertainment
Business
Civil Society
Climate Change & Environment
Education
Energy
Editor's Choice
Entrepreneurship
Film & Media
Financial Services
Governance
Health & Wellness
Legal Services
Mining & Manufaturing
Sports
Technology & Innovation
Tourism & Hospitality
Abongile Nkamisa
Legal Services
Aishwarya Bedessy
Entrepreneurship
Alina Dimakatso Ntsiapane
Agriculture
Almaaz Mudaly
Climate Change & Environment
Ameera Conrad
Arts & Entertainment
Andile Buthelezi
Financial Services
Andile Mkhize
Agriculture
Anelisa MaDabane Mdyogolo
Health & Wellness
Anita Mbekephi
Climate Change & Environment
Anje Yamo Nene
Entrepreneurship
Aphile Carter
Arts & Entertainment
Arno Jansen van Vuuren
Financial Services
Ashanti Kutala Mbanga
Energy
Ashley Zwelihle Seckel
Legal Services
Asonele Melapi
Civil Society
Ayanda Cuba & Buntu Matole
Tourism & Hospitality
Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba
Entrepreneurship
Azaria Khoza
Film & Media
Bafentse Belinda Mabasa
Education
Baneng Moraswi Naape
Education
Basetsana Happy Pitso
Civil Society
Beauty Shibiri
Energy
Belinah Matshele Maserumule
Health & Wellness
Bevan Mongwe
Mining & Manufacturing
Bhekani Sibusiso Ntuli
Energy
Bianca Michaeline Jordan
Civil Society
Biancha Mentoor
Health & Wellness
Billy Langa
Arts & Entertainment
Boitumelo Molete
Climate Change & Environment
Bokang Jackson Morure
Health & Wellness
Bonga Masoka
Entrepreneurship
Bongani Morgan
Film & Media
Botlhale Boikanyo
Arts & Entertainment
Brian Qhawelethu Khumalo
Governance
Busi Sibeko (aka Sbusisiwe)
Governance
Celine Meyers
Technology & Innovation
Charlene Boitumelo Maila
Health & Wellness
Chelsea Anne Hornby
Health & Wellness
Christiaan van den Berg & Heine Bellingan
Entrepreneurship
Cindy Mkwanazi
Mining & Manufacturing
Courtney Hodgson
Entrepreneurship
Curwyn Mapaling
Education
Dalin Oliver
Arts & Entertainment
Dambisa Dube
Governance
Danica Jonker
Legal Services
Daniel Steyn
Film & Media
Dike Phatudi
Tourism & Hospitality
Dimakatso Kanyane
Health & Wellness
Dimakatso Kesentswe Makgati
Mining & Manufacturing
Dimpho Xaba
Agriculture
Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane
Climate Change & Environment
Dumingu Vikunga
Civil Society
Dumisani Mthethwa
Sports
Eben Proos
Tourism & Hospitality
Edith Phalane
Education
Edwin Hlangwani
Education
Elizabeth Leonard
Editor's Choice
Elmariese Vermeulen
Legal Services
Elroy Fillis-Bell
Arts & Entertainment
Emogine Bohitile
Legal Services
Enzokuhle Sabela
Editor's Choice
Esrom Sekhu
Mining & Manufacturing
Eunice Maeshibe Marema
Entrepreneurship
Faith Kubeka
Governance
Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi
Technology & Innovation
Fezeka Mkhabela
Film & Media
Fikile Ndaba
Entrepreneurship
Gift Pule
Business
Given Ndlela
Civil Society
Godisamang Khunou
Film & Media
Gontse Naledi Chuma
Entrepreneurship
Goodman Lepota
Film & Media
Greg Hall
Technology & Innovation
Gugu Kubheka
Energy
Harry Scherzer
Business
Haydn Henning
Tourism & Hospitality
Hector Dibakoane
Climate Change & Environment
Heinrich de Lange
Business
Hildah Tholakele Magaia
Sports
Hlobisile Bathabile Yende
Agriculture
Iman Ganijee
Entrepreneurship
Inam Qoma
Business
Itumeleng Lets’oala
Health & Wellness
Itumeleng Mpofu
Film & Media
Jabulisile Shabalala
Governance
Jacques Jordaan
Business
Jess Rees
Technology & Innovation
Joe Mushwana
Business
Johnny Malepa
Arts & Entertainment
Joy Banele Gemma Sibanyoni
Business
Juandré Klopper
Health & Wellness
Kagiso Mamabolo
Governance
Kamogelo Walaza
Arts & Entertainment
Karabo Seema
Health & Wellness
Kaylin Swart
Sports
Kenneth Mokgatlhe
Civil Society
Kevin Ssemwogerere
Business
Kgothatso Moloto
Entrepreneurship
Khathutshelo Vincent Mphaga
Education
Khumo Kumalo
Editor's Choice
Koketso Kgogome
Sports
Komani Dhlamini
Business
Kwazi Ndlangisa
Arts & Entertainment
Kwazikwenkosi Ntombela-Langa
Arts & Entertainment
Lara Erasmus
Education
Latty Thlaka
Civil Society
Lebo Trudy Rashijane
Education
Lebogang Thobakgale
Business
Lekhooa Seleke
Education
Lemont Shondlani
Legal Services
Lesego Makgoba
Agriculture
Lettah Sikhosana
Climate Change & Environment
Lihle Nkomo
Technology & Innovation
Lorato Ntsie
Technology & Innovation
Louis Koen
Education
Ludwe Qamata
Agriculture
Lufuno Rasoesoe
Entrepreneurship
Lungelo Mdletshe
Film & Media
Luvo Gugwana
Agriculture
Luyanda Mthethwa
Mining & Manufacturing
Lynn Daphne Rudolph
Arts & Entertainment
Mahlatse Ramoroka
Governance
Maipato Caroline Mmako
Tourism & Hospitality
Mandla Mbotho
Sports
Margo Faith Fargo
Entrepreneurship
Masello Mokhoro
Agriculture
Mathabo Sekhonyana
Technology & Innovation
Mbongiseni Mngomezulu
Health & Wellness
Mduduzi Ntongana
Civil Society
Mduduzi Vincent Nhlapo
Arts & Entertainment
Merishka Harilall
Financial Services
Mhlontlo Buhle Geleba
Film & Media
Mnqobi Mhleli Kwaz’kwenkosi Kunene
Film & Media
Mohammed Razaa Sabi
Mining & Manufacturing
Mojaesi Violet Phejane
Education
Moma Ngwanapeu Molabe
Energy
Monray Edward Williams
Technology & Innovation
Nadine De Mink
Civil Society
Nafeesa Alibedi
Technology & Innovation
Nathan-Ross Adams
Legal Services
Neliswa Leticia Simelane
Education
Nhlanhla Ngqaqu
Arts & Entertainment
Nikitha Gcelu
Business
Nkateko Nkhwashu
Financial Services
Nomathemba Magagula
Mining & Manufacturing
Nomvula Kgoale
Sports
Nontobeko Yamantungwa Sibisi
Film & Media
Ntandoyenkosinabadala Makhoba
Climate Change & Environment
Nthabiseng Mabetlela
Editor's Choice
Nthabiseng S Masinge
Governance
Ntitiseng Moloi
Energy
Oudi Kgomongwe
Governance
Palesa Tembe
Film & Media
Paulina Ngubeni
Tourism & Hospitality
Phathutshedzo Mundalamo
Climate Change & Environment
Philani Shandu
Financial Services
Phumlani Sbonakaliso Myeza
Civil Society
Pieter Odendaal
Arts & Entertainment
Prudence Ramotso
Business
Refiloe Jane
Sports
Reino Erasmus
Technology & Innovation
Robot Boii
Arts & Entertainment
Rosemary Mokoena
Civil Society
Sanele Mntambo
Legal Services
Sange Maxaku
Technology & Innovation
Saul Musker
Governance
Seitebogo Peta
Civil Society
Selaelo Ramahlo
Civil Society
Serisha Barrat
Technology & Innovation
Sfundo Andile Gcaba
Entrepreneurship
Shanét Le Grange
Civil Society
Shaun Gavin Smith
Energy
Shirley Kholofelo Selahle
Education
Shubi Mosicca Molekwa
Education
Sibusiso Biyela
Editor's Choice
Sibusiso Mdhluli
Education
Simamkele Sitwebile
Education
Simamkele Siyamvuyela Gcaza
Civil Society
Sinazo Nqeketo
Technology & Innovation
Siphesihle Delani Hlophe
Health & Wellness
Sthabile Kolwa
Education
Syabonga Sizwe Msweli
Governance
Tamara Magwashu
Entrepreneurship
Taz Emeran-Thomas
Health & Wellness
Thabo Matue
Technology & Innovation
Thapelo Semenya
Health & Wellness
Thato Gaffane
Civil Society
Themba Mathibe
Governance
Thembisa Vanesa Luthuli
Financial Services
Thembisile Mahuwa
Legal Services
Thendo Gertie Makhado
Health & Wellness
Thobani Ndlovu
Education
Tiiso Mahase
Civil Society
Tshego Dichabe
Financial Services
Tshego Molefi & Ofentse Melato-Dube
Entrepreneurship
Tshilidzi Samuel Ramunenyiwa
Energy
Tshimangadzo Munonde
Education
Tumisi Beiri Jeremiah Molelekoa
Technology & Innovation
Urshwin Engel
Civil Society
Vukosi Mashele
Health & Wellness
Zama Dikana
Financial Services
Zama Duma
Technology & Innovation
Zanele Nkomo
Mining & Manufacturing
Ziyanda Sibeko
Legal Services
Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo
Film & Media
Zwide Ndwandwe
Editor's Choice
