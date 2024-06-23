Careers & Tenders
TOMORROW REIMAGINED: UNLEASHING YOUTH EXCELLENCE

2024 Winners

Abongile Nkamisa
Abongile Nkamisa Legal Services
Aishwarya Bedessy
Aishwarya Bedessy Entrepreneurship
Alina Dimakatso Ntsiapane
Alina Dimakatso Ntsiapane Agriculture
Almaaz Mudaly
Almaaz Mudaly Climate Change & Environment
Ameera Conrad
Ameera Conrad Arts & Entertainment
Andile Buthelezi
Andile Buthelezi Financial Services
Andile Mkhize
Andile Mkhize Agriculture
Anelisa MaDabane Mdyogolo
Anelisa MaDabane Mdyogolo Health & Wellness
Anita Mbekephi
Anita Mbekephi Climate Change & Environment
Anje Yamo Nene
Anje Yamo Nene Entrepreneurship
Aphile Carter
Aphile Carter Arts & Entertainment
Arno Jansen van Vuuren
Arno Jansen van Vuuren Financial Services
Ashanti Kutala Mbanga
Ashanti Kutala Mbanga Energy
Ashley Zwelihle Seckel
Ashley Zwelihle Seckel Legal Services
Asonele Melapi
Asonele Melapi Civil Society
Ayanda Cuba & Buntu Matole
Ayanda Cuba & Buntu Matole Tourism & Hospitality
Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba
Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba Entrepreneurship
Azaria Khoza
Azaria Khoza Film & Media
Bafentse Belinda Mabasa
Bafentse Belinda Mabasa Education
Baneng Moraswi Naape
Baneng Moraswi Naape Education
Basetsana Happy Pitso
Basetsana Happy Pitso Civil Society
Beauty Shibiri
Beauty Shibiri Energy
Belinah Matshele Maserumule
Belinah Matshele Maserumule Health & Wellness
Bevan Mongwe
Bevan Mongwe Mining & Manufacturing
Bhekani Sibusiso Ntuli
Bhekani Sibusiso Ntuli Energy
Bianca Michaeline Jordan
Bianca Michaeline Jordan Civil Society
Biancha Mentoor
Biancha Mentoor Health & Wellness
Billy Langa
Billy Langa Arts & Entertainment
Boitumelo Molete
Boitumelo Molete Climate Change & Environment
Bokang Jackson Morure
Bokang Jackson Morure Health & Wellness
Bonga Masoka
Bonga Masoka Entrepreneurship
Bongani Morgan
Bongani Morgan Film & Media
Botlhale Boikanyo
Botlhale Boikanyo Arts & Entertainment
Brian Qhawelethu Khumalo
Brian Qhawelethu Khumalo Governance
Busi Sibeko (aka Sbusisiwe)
Busi Sibeko (aka Sbusisiwe) Governance
Celine Meyers
Celine Meyers Technology & Innovation
Charlene Boitumelo Maila
Charlene Boitumelo Maila Health & Wellness
Chelsea Anne Hornby
Chelsea Anne Hornby Health & Wellness
Christiaan van den Berg & Heine Bellingan
Christiaan van den Berg & Heine Bellingan Entrepreneurship
Cindy Mkwanazi
Cindy Mkwanazi Mining & Manufacturing
Courtney Hodgson
Courtney Hodgson Entrepreneurship
Curwyn Mapaling
Curwyn Mapaling Education
Dalin Oliver
Dalin Oliver Arts & Entertainment
Dambisa Dube
Dambisa Dube Governance
Danica Jonker
Danica Jonker Legal Services
Daniel Steyn
Daniel Steyn Film & Media
Dike Phatudi
Dike Phatudi Tourism & Hospitality
Dimakatso Kanyane
Dimakatso Kanyane Health & Wellness
Dimakatso Kesentswe Makgati
Dimakatso Kesentswe Makgati Mining & Manufacturing
Dimpho Xaba
Dimpho Xaba Agriculture
Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane
Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane Climate Change & Environment
Dumingu Vikunga
Dumingu Vikunga Civil Society
Dumisani Mthethwa
Dumisani Mthethwa Sports
Eben Proos
Eben Proos Tourism & Hospitality
Edith Phalane
Edith Phalane Education
Edwin Hlangwani
Edwin Hlangwani Education
Elizabeth Leonard
Elizabeth Leonard Editor's Choice
Elmariese Vermeulen
Elmariese Vermeulen Legal Services
Elroy Fillis-Bell
Elroy Fillis-Bell Arts & Entertainment
Emogine Bohitile
Emogine Bohitile Legal Services
Enzokuhle Sabela
Enzokuhle Sabela Editor's Choice
Esrom Sekhu
Esrom Sekhu Mining & Manufacturing
Eunice Maeshibe Marema
Eunice Maeshibe Marema Entrepreneurship
Faith Kubeka
Faith Kubeka Governance
Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi
Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi Technology & Innovation
Fezeka Mkhabela
Fezeka Mkhabela Film & Media
Fikile Ndaba
Fikile Ndaba Entrepreneurship
Gift Pule
Gift Pule Business
Given Ndlela
Given Ndlela Civil Society
Godisamang Khunou
Godisamang Khunou Film & Media
Gontse Naledi Chuma
Gontse Naledi Chuma Entrepreneurship
Goodman Lepota
Goodman Lepota Film & Media
Greg Hall
Greg Hall Technology & Innovation
Gugu Kubheka
Gugu Kubheka Energy
Harry Scherzer
Harry Scherzer Business
Haydn Henning
Haydn Henning Tourism & Hospitality
Hector Dibakoane
Hector Dibakoane Climate Change & Environment
Heinrich de Lange
Heinrich de Lange Business
Hildah Tholakele Magaia
Hildah Tholakele Magaia Sports
Hlobisile Bathabile Yende
Hlobisile Bathabile Yende Agriculture
Iman Ganijee
Iman Ganijee Entrepreneurship
Inam Qoma
Inam Qoma Business
Itumeleng Lets’oala
Itumeleng Lets’oala Health & Wellness
Itumeleng Mpofu
Itumeleng Mpofu Film & Media
Jabulisile Shabalala
Jabulisile Shabalala Governance
Jacques Jordaan
Jacques Jordaan Business
Jess Rees
Jess Rees Technology & Innovation
Joe Mushwana
Joe Mushwana Business
Johnny Malepa
Johnny Malepa Arts & Entertainment
Joy Banele Gemma Sibanyoni
Joy Banele Gemma Sibanyoni Business
Juandré Klopper
Juandré Klopper Health & Wellness
Kagiso Mamabolo
Kagiso Mamabolo Governance
Kamogelo Walaza
Kamogelo Walaza Arts & Entertainment
Karabo Seema
Karabo Seema Health & Wellness
Kaylin Swart
Kaylin Swart Sports
Kenneth Mokgatlhe
Kenneth Mokgatlhe Civil Society
Kevin Ssemwogerere
Kevin Ssemwogerere Business
Kgothatso Moloto
Kgothatso Moloto Entrepreneurship
Khathutshelo Vincent Mphaga
Khathutshelo Vincent Mphaga Education
Khumo Kumalo
Khumo Kumalo Editor's Choice
Koketso Kgogome
Koketso Kgogome Sports
Komani Dhlamini
Komani Dhlamini Business
Kwazi Ndlangisa
Kwazi Ndlangisa Arts & Entertainment
Kwazikwenkosi Ntombela-Langa
Kwazikwenkosi Ntombela-Langa Arts & Entertainment
Lara Erasmus
Lara Erasmus Education
Latty Thlaka
Latty Thlaka Civil Society
Lebo Trudy Rashijane
Lebo Trudy Rashijane Education
Lebogang Thobakgale
Lebogang Thobakgale Business
Lekhooa Seleke
Lekhooa Seleke Education
Lemont Shondlani
Lemont Shondlani Legal Services
Lesego Makgoba
Lesego Makgoba Agriculture
Lettah Sikhosana
Lettah Sikhosana Climate Change & Environment
Lihle Nkomo
Lihle Nkomo Technology & Innovation
Lorato Ntsie
Lorato Ntsie Technology & Innovation
Louis Koen
Louis Koen Education
Ludwe Qamata
Ludwe Qamata Agriculture
Lufuno Rasoesoe
Lufuno Rasoesoe Entrepreneurship
Lungelo Mdletshe
Lungelo Mdletshe Film & Media
Luvo Gugwana
Luvo Gugwana Agriculture
Luyanda Mthethwa
Luyanda Mthethwa Mining & Manufacturing
Lynn Daphne Rudolph
Lynn Daphne Rudolph Arts & Entertainment
Mahlatse Ramoroka
Mahlatse Ramoroka Governance
Maipato Caroline Mmako
Maipato Caroline Mmako Tourism & Hospitality
Mandla Mbotho
Mandla Mbotho Sports
Margo Faith Fargo
Margo Faith Fargo Entrepreneurship
Masello Mokhoro
Masello Mokhoro Agriculture
Mathabo Sekhonyana
Mathabo Sekhonyana Technology & Innovation
Mbongiseni Mngomezulu
Mbongiseni Mngomezulu Health & Wellness
Mduduzi Ntongana
Mduduzi Ntongana Civil Society
Mduduzi Vincent Nhlapo
Mduduzi Vincent Nhlapo Arts & Entertainment
Merishka Harilall
Merishka Harilall Financial Services
Mhlontlo Buhle Geleba
Mhlontlo Buhle Geleba Film & Media
Mnqobi Mhleli Kwaz’kwenkosi Kunene
Mnqobi Mhleli Kwaz’kwenkosi Kunene Film & Media
Mohammed Razaa Sabi
Mohammed Razaa Sabi Mining & Manufacturing
Mojaesi Violet Phejane
Mojaesi Violet Phejane Education
Moma Ngwanapeu Molabe
Moma Ngwanapeu Molabe Energy
Monray Edward Williams
Monray Edward Williams Technology & Innovation
Nadine De Mink
Nadine De Mink Civil Society
Nafeesa Alibedi
Nafeesa Alibedi Technology & Innovation
Nathan-Ross Adams
Nathan-Ross Adams Legal Services
Neliswa Leticia Simelane
Neliswa Leticia Simelane Education
Nhlanhla Ngqaqu
Nhlanhla Ngqaqu Arts & Entertainment
Nikitha Gcelu
Nikitha Gcelu Business
Nkateko Nkhwashu
Nkateko Nkhwashu Financial Services
Nomathemba Magagula
Nomathemba Magagula Mining & Manufacturing
Nomvula Kgoale
Nomvula Kgoale Sports
Nontobeko Yamantungwa Sibisi
Nontobeko Yamantungwa Sibisi Film & Media
Ntandoyenkosinabadala Makhoba
Ntandoyenkosinabadala Makhoba Climate Change & Environment
Nthabiseng Mabetlela
Nthabiseng Mabetlela Editor's Choice
Nthabiseng S Masinge
Nthabiseng S Masinge Governance
Ntitiseng Moloi
Ntitiseng Moloi Energy
Oudi Kgomongwe
Oudi Kgomongwe Governance
Palesa Tembe
Palesa Tembe Film & Media
Paulina Ngubeni
Paulina Ngubeni Tourism & Hospitality
Phathutshedzo Mundalamo
Phathutshedzo Mundalamo Climate Change & Environment
Philani Shandu
Philani Shandu Financial Services
Phumlani Sbonakaliso Myeza
Phumlani Sbonakaliso Myeza Civil Society
Pieter Odendaal
Pieter Odendaal Arts & Entertainment
Prudence Ramotso
Prudence Ramotso Business
Refiloe Jane
Refiloe Jane Sports
Reino Erasmus
Reino Erasmus Technology & Innovation
Robot Boii
Robot Boii Arts & Entertainment
Rosemary Mokoena
Rosemary Mokoena Civil Society
Sanele Mntambo
Sanele Mntambo Legal Services
Sange Maxaku
Sange Maxaku Technology & Innovation
Saul Musker
Saul Musker Governance
Seitebogo Peta
Seitebogo Peta Civil Society
Selaelo Ramahlo
Selaelo Ramahlo Civil Society
Serisha Barrat
Serisha Barrat Technology & Innovation
Sfundo Andile Gcaba
Sfundo Andile Gcaba Entrepreneurship
Shanét Le Grange
Shanét Le Grange Civil Society
Shaun Gavin Smith
Shaun Gavin Smith Energy
Shirley Kholofelo Selahle
Shirley Kholofelo Selahle Education
Shubi Mosicca Molekwa
Shubi Mosicca Molekwa Education
Sibusiso Biyela
Sibusiso Biyela Editor's Choice
Sibusiso Mdhluli
Sibusiso Mdhluli Education
Simamkele Sitwebile
Simamkele Sitwebile Education
Simamkele Siyamvuyela Gcaza
Simamkele Siyamvuyela Gcaza Civil Society
Sinazo Nqeketo
Sinazo Nqeketo Technology & Innovation
Siphesihle Delani Hlophe
Siphesihle Delani Hlophe Health & Wellness
Sthabile Kolwa
Sthabile Kolwa Education
Syabonga Sizwe Msweli
Syabonga Sizwe Msweli Governance
Tamara Magwashu
Tamara Magwashu Entrepreneurship
Taz Emeran-Thomas
Taz Emeran-Thomas Health & Wellness
Thabo Matue
Thabo Matue Technology & Innovation
Thapelo Semenya
Thapelo Semenya Health & Wellness
Thato Gaffane
Thato Gaffane Civil Society
Themba Mathibe
Themba Mathibe Governance
Thembisa Vanesa Luthuli
Thembisa Vanesa Luthuli Financial Services
Thembisile Mahuwa
Thembisile Mahuwa Legal Services
Thendo Gertie Makhado
Thendo Gertie Makhado Health & Wellness
Thobani Ndlovu
Thobani Ndlovu Education
Tiiso Mahase
Tiiso Mahase Civil Society
Tshego Dichabe
Tshego Dichabe Financial Services
Tshego Molefi & Ofentse Melato-Dube
Tshego Molefi & Ofentse Melato-Dube Entrepreneurship
Tshilidzi Samuel Ramunenyiwa
Tshilidzi Samuel Ramunenyiwa Energy
Tshimangadzo Munonde
Tshimangadzo Munonde Education
Tumisi Beiri Jeremiah Molelekoa
Tumisi Beiri Jeremiah Molelekoa Technology & Innovation
Urshwin Engel
Urshwin Engel Civil Society
Vukosi Mashele
Vukosi Mashele Health & Wellness
Zama Dikana
Zama Dikana Financial Services
Zama Duma
Zama Duma Technology & Innovation
Zanele Nkomo
Zanele Nkomo Mining & Manufacturing
Ziyanda Sibeko
Ziyanda Sibeko Legal Services
Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo
Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo Film & Media
Zwide Ndwandwe
Zwide Ndwandwe Editor's Choice
African Bank
Netflix
Brand SA
NYDA
Nelson Mandela Foundation
YFM
Primedia
FUNDI
Uniqbrows
Good Governance Africa
Mc Donalds
Polo
Tshwane University of Technology
SKYY Vodka
takealot
