Politics / 26 July 2024 Power struggle intensifies ahead of EFF elective conference By Mandisa Nyathi Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G) The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu faces a strong challenge from secretary general Marshall Dlamini for the deputy president position This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: December, Economic Freedom Fighters, Floyd Shivambu, KwaZulu-Natal, Marshall Dlamini, National People’s Assembly, Politics, VBS scandal