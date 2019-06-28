Mining shares bust the gloom

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thando Maeko
28 Jun 2019 00:00
New dawn: A pit head at Anglo American Platinum’s Tumela open-pit platinum mine in Thabazimbi. The company’s share price has risen 59% in the past six months. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)
If you’re fed up with the doom and gloom and think that mining as an industry in South Africa is finished, you could do worse than check out the minerals sector — equity prices are up 30% this year.
Mining houses have been in the doldrums, with the sector plagued by policy uncertainty, load-shedding, ongoing labour disputes, and lacklustre demand and prices. But key South African-produced minerals — platinum group metals (PGMs), iron ore and gold — are, for different reasons, back in favour.
All are being boosted by a relatively weak rand caused by uncertainty about trade agreements between the United States and China and sluggish investment in emerging markets, coupled with weak economic growth.
Gold was trading this week at an eight-year high, driven in part by investors seeking a safe haven as US President Donald Trump continues to wage Twitter wars on his perceived adversaries.
The JSE’s gold mining index is up about 50% in the year to June 2019, versus 11% for the All share index.
Platinum group metals (PGM)prices have seen the Impala Platinum share price rocket 93% over the past six months.
Anglo American Platinum saw share price growth of 59% in the same period and on Monday its share price rose more than 5% after it predicted an 80% jump in earnings ahead of the release of its interim results in July.
In a trading statement, the company cited the “increase in the rand PGM basket price” as the reason behind anticipated high earnings.
PGM producers have seen handsome returns as the basket price of the precious metals has risen dramatically in the past year, driven in part by demand for use in catalytic converters in diesel vehicles.
Kumba Iron Ore expects a 160% jump in earnings, bolstered by high iron-ore prices and a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate.
