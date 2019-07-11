Business

Matjila & Co must face the music

Thanduxolo Jika, Sabelo Skiti

A forensic report into the Public Investment Corporation’s investment with VBS Mutual Bank recommends criminal charges against the PIC’s former boss and two executives who allegedly took ‘gifts’ from the bank to look the other way

Disgraced Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executives, including former boss Dan Matjila, could face criminal charges related to allegedly receiving bribes in return for overlooking glaring risks and anomalies associated with VBS Mutual Bank. This enabled the corporation, which is Africa’s biggest asset manager, to sink hundreds of millions of rands into the broken bank.

A forensic report into the PIC’s investment with VBS, seen by the Mail & Guardian, reveals that the once powerful Matjila received a R2.4-million loan in March 2017 from the now defunct mutual bank.

