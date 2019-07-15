National

LIVESTREAM: Zuma in the hot seat at the Zondo Commission

M&G Reporter

Zuma is reportedly the commission’s most implicated witness. (Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images)

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Zuma is reportedly the commission’s most implicated witness. In January, Daily Maverick reported that the former president had been served with the highest number of notices that he had been implicated in individual statements.

In a statement, the commission said Zuma had been asked to respond to the evidence of “certain identified witnesses”.

Those identified by the commission include former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his former adviser Mahlodi Muofhe, and former and present public enterprises ministers Barbara Hogan and Pravin Gordhan.

The livestream will begin at 10am.

.
Vytjie MentorThemba MasekoPravin GordhanNhlanhla NeneJacob Zumastate capture inquiry (Zondo Commission)South Africa (country)

