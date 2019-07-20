Yes, victims can bring Gambia’s dictator to justice

Reed Brody Reed Brody is Counsel for Human Rights Watch, where he assists atrocity victims who are fighting for justice. His work as counsel for the victims in the case of the exiled former dictator of Chad, Hissène Habré – who was convicted of crimes against humanity in Senegal – and in the cases of Augusto Pinochet and Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier has been featured in five films, including “The Dictator Hunter.” He currently works with victims of the former dictator of Gambia Yahya Jammeh . He wrote four Human Rights Watch reports on U.S. treatment of prisoners in the “war on terror.” Before joining Human Rights Watch, he led United Nations teams investigating massacres in the Democratic Republic of Congo and monitoring human rights in El Salvador, and he helped to prosecute human rights crimes in Haiti. His 1984 investigation uncovered atrocities by the U.S.-backed “contras” against Nicaraguan civilians and led to a halt in U.S. funding. In January 2017, he was elected to the International Commission of Jurists. Read more from Reed Brody @ReedBrody