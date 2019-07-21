National

LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Public Protector Bosasa report

M&G Reporter

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation and answer questions from the media about the Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s damning report into a R500 000 donation to his ANC presidential campaign from Gavin Watson, the controversial head of Bosasa.

The move is likely meant to illustrate two things: that the president takes the findings of the public protector seriously and an attempt to limit the political damage the report has inflicted on his presidency.

Cyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneSouth Africa (country)African Global Group (formerly Bosasa Operations)

