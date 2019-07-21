LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Public Protector Bosasa report

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
21 Jul 2019 18:02
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation and answer questions from the media about the Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s damning report into a R500 000 donation to his ANC presidential campaign from Gavin Watson, the controversial head of Bosasa.
The move is likely meant to illustrate two things: that the president takes the findings of the public protector seriously and an attempt to limit the political damage the report has inflicted on his presidency.
