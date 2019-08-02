Mdluli found guilty – but only for kidnapping, assault

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sarah Smit
02 Aug 2019 00:00
Dodgy past: Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli. (Cornel van Heerden/ Gallo)
The axe has finally fallen on former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli. This week he was found guilty by the high court in Johannesburg of kidnapping and assault.
But the charges — relating to the 1998 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe, who had an affair with Mdluli’s customary wife and who Ramogibe secretly married — represent only a snippet of Mdluli’s chequered past, which the media has been scrutinising for two decades.
Mdluli is an alleged ally of former president Jacob Zuma and has been accused of being a key figure in the alleged capture of the criminal justice cluster.
In his capacity as Gauteng deputy provincial police commissioner, Mdluli oversaw the detectives who investigated Zuma’s rape case in 2006.
In 2007, he headed up a fraud and corruption investigation into Gauteng Scorpions head Gerrie Nel.
