Army must uphold constitutional values

Nuraan Davids
08 Aug 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
Major Fatima Isaacs recently appeared before the court of military justice at the Castle of Good Hope for her “wilful defiance, and disobeying a lawful command”. She refuses to remove her hijab.
Isaacs, who has worked for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for the past 10 years, maintains that her hijab, which she wears under her military beret, does not obstruct any military rankings or insignia.
Despite this, and the fact that she had previously been granted permission to wear a hijab, the defence force, based on the actions of one colonel, decided to proceed with charges against her.
Her case echoes that of Fairouz Adams, a social worker at a Worcester prison who, in 2006, was dismissed for “violating the corporate identity of the department of correctional services”.
Isaacs and Adams’s cases are not unique, and most such cases remain unreported.
