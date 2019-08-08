Opinion

Army must uphold constitutional values

Nuraan Davids

(John McCann/M&G)

(John McCann/M&G)

HUMAN RIGHTS

Major Fatima Isaacs recently appeared before the court of military justice at the Castle of Good Hope for her “wilful defiance, and disobeying a lawful command”. She refuses to remove her hijab.

Isaacs, who has worked for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for the past 10 years, maintains that her hijab, which she wears under her military beret, does not obstruct any military rankings or insignia.

Despite this, and the fact that she had previously been granted permission to wear a hijab, the defence force, based on the actions of one colonel, decided to proceed with charges against her.

Her case echoes that of Fairouz Adams, a social worker at a Worcester prison who, in 2006, was dismissed for “violating the corporate identity of the department of correctional services”.

Isaacs and Adams’s cases are not unique, and most such cases remain unreported.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South Africa (country)Jeppe High School for GirlshijabAirport Company South AfricaSouth African National Defence Force (SANDF)

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
Good governance ensures credibility
SANRAL
Taking Sanral to Chris Hani District Municipality
Barloworld Logistics
Delivering on Africa's renewable energy agenda
MTN
High performing networks key in 4IR
MTN
MTN warns customers of fake MTN Facebook accounts
Good governance ensures credibility
Taking Sanral to Chris Hani District Municipality
Delivering on Africa's renewable energy agenda
High performing networks key in 4IR
Want to publish your media releases here?