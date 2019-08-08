Bond auction underwhelms

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly
08 Aug 2019 00:00
Balancing the books: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has tabled a special appropriations bill to help to bail out Eskom. (Sumaya Hisham/Reuters)
Initial results from the first government bond auction after the treasury announced it would be increasing debt issuance to fund the Eskom bailout, amid other problems, were underwhelming.
The auction, held on Tuesday, pointed to a decline in demand for the government’s fixed-income debt compared with the previous two months — which analysts believe could be down to the increased issuance, along with investor uncertainty about developments in the South African market, as well as globally.
The bid-to-cover ratio on the benchmark R186 bond came in at 2.01, while it came in at 2.01 and 2.6 for the R2030 and the R2035 bonds, respectively — marginally lower than comparable figures for recent months according to Varushka Singh, a fixed-income and currency strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a proxy for market demand for these instruments. The bid-to-cover ratios for these bonds in June and July has averaged between 2.5 and 4.2, she noted.
