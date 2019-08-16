Rwanda’s gingerbread house

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
16 Aug 2019 00:00
Cost of profit: Rwanda’s fortunes have turned around since President Paul Kagame took office in 2000. But his government has been criticised for being authoritarian and limiting democracy. (Jean Bizimana/Reuters)
Early last Thursday morning, a group of South Africans landed at Kigali airport in Rwanda. The land of a thousand hills and mountains covered in lustrous vegetation was cloudy, yet hot and humid, but the 22 visitors were not there for pleasure; they meant business.
The group was made up of representatives from established South African companies in various sectors such as mining, communication, education, medicine, manufacturing and engineering.
Other South African companies have already set up shop in Rwanda such as South African mobile telecommunications corporate MTN and petroleum company Engen.
Rwanda has established a special economic zone designed to address some of the country’s private sector constraints, such as availability of industrial and commercial land.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?