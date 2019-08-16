Politics

Scopa’s new chairperson promises to kick butt on public spending

Sabelo Skiti

Mkhuleko Hlengwa said his visit to state-owned entities reinforced what he has learned over seven years as an IFP MP. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Mkhuleko Hlengwa said his visit to state-owned entities reinforced what he has learned over seven years as an IFP MP. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts has a new chairperson in the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP’s) Mkhuleko Hlengwa and he warns that Scopa will use its new far-reaching powers.

The committee and its recommendations used to be largely ignored by parastatals and other government entities. But this year the auditor general’s new powers, which include the ability to enforce its recommendations, means it can have a telling effect on the financial health of local, provincial and national departments, state-owned entities and other bodies including Chapter 9 institutions that are allocated funds by Parliament.

Speaking two months into his appointment — on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors of South Africa in Johannesburg this week — Hlengwa said his visit to state-owned entities reinforced what he has learned over seven years as an IFP MP: the rot is often orchestrated and protected at the top levels of these organisations.

Former Pan-Africanist Congress and African Peoples’ Convention MP Themba Godi chaired Scopa for 14 years.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South Africa (country)Mkhuleko HlengwaInkhata Freedom Partychapter 9 institutionsTransnetSouth African AirwaysScopaEskomAuditor GeneralPan-African CongressThemba GodiThandi Modise

Client Media Releases

Supersonic
Supersonic keeps customer interaction simple too
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Food gardens planted at Mtubatuba school for Mandela Day
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN features prominently in largest university rankings
FedGroup Financial Services
The Field guide to business success
North-West University
NWU among top 5% in the world
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Embracing excellence is not an option; it's an imperative
The Pink Pixel
Why your company needs a Web site
Food gardens planted at Mtubatuba school for Mandela Day
The Field guide to business success
NWU among top 5% in the world
Why your company needs a Web site
Want to publish your media releases here?