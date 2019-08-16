Scopa’s new chairperson promises to kick butt on public spending

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
16 Aug 2019 00:00
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said his visit to state-owned entities reinforced what he has learned over seven years as an IFP MP. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts has a new chairperson in the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP’s) Mkhuleko Hlengwa and he warns that Scopa will use its new far-reaching powers.
The committee and its recommendations used to be largely ignored by parastatals and other government entities. But this year the auditor general’s new powers, which include the ability to enforce its recommendations, means it can have a telling effect on the financial health of local, provincial and national departments, state-owned entities and other bodies including Chapter 9 institutions that are allocated funds by Parliament.
Speaking two months into his appointment — on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors of South Africa in Johannesburg this week — Hlengwa said his visit to state-owned entities reinforced what he has learned over seven years as an IFP MP: the rot is often orchestrated and protected at the top levels of these organisations.
Former Pan-Africanist Congress and African Peoples’ Convention MP Themba Godi chaired Scopa for 14 years.
