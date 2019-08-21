Bringing home baby when your bae is HIV-positive and you're not

Nelisiwe Msomi Nelisiwe Msomi is a Journalist at Bhekisisa. She holds a bachelors degree in journalism from the University of Johannesburg. Previously, Msomi was a volunteer member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s media team and started off her career as an intern at Bhekisisa.She has an interest in how government policies affect the ordinary person walking on Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Bridge and hopes to one day find a solution to long 6 am clinic queues."I have always seen journalism as a means of making the world a better place. Being part of Bhekisisa allows me to do just that, especially through the practice of solution based journalism. I believe that the work we do as journalist paves the path for better service delivery in our continent," she says. Read more from Nelisiwe Msomi @NeliMsomi