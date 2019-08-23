SANDF’s R1bn Cuban spend queried

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
23 Aug 2019 00:00
Top brass: The South African National Defence Force’s General Solly Shoke (right) signed the contract with Cuba to keep old military vehicles going. (Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais)
The government has spent close to R1-billion over the past five years paying for Cuban mechanics and technicians to repair and maintain part of the military’s fleet of ageing vehicles.
This includes trucks that the army had written off in 2014 because they were considered beyond economically viable repair.
Media reports at the time quoted army insiders as saying the equipment could have fetched as much as R250-million if it had been sold at auction, but this was not approved by the generals, because they did not believe the vehicles should be written off.
Instead, the South African Defence Force entered into a contract with Cuba for 150 technicians and specialists to keep the trucks running, and also to teach SANDF members how to fix them.
The cost of the contract grew astronomically, from R35-million a year on salaries alone in 2015 to R900-million for everything including salaries, accommodation, and transportation in the last financial year. It could not be established how much of this R900-million was made up of salaries.
The contract stipulates that the defence force, as the client, is responsible for paying salaries as well as accommodation, meals, limited entertainment and allowances while the Cubans are in South Africa.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?