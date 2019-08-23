Upmarket homes take price hit

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
23 Aug 2019 00:00
(David Harrison)
The slowing economy has resulted in residential sales in the luxury end of the market — above R3-million — falling into deflation in suburban areas across the country.
According to FNB’s second quarter property market review, which focused on Cape Town and was released a week ago, prices of houses in the affluent suburbs of the city have been declining for a year, partly because of lower demand for houses in these areas.
An FNB economist said that prices in Johannesburg’s affluent areas have also declined by 2.6% over the past year.
The FNB review shows that Cape Town’s estimated average house price growth in the wealthy areas softened to just 0.5% year-on-year from 1.8% in the same period last year.
For example, the FNB data shows prices in the City Bowl were down by an annual 5.7% in the second quarter this year compared to a 3.7% drop in the second quarter of 2018.
This decline appears to be spilling over into middle-priced areas as well.
Zooming out from the rich suburbs, the picture is slightly more positive. The FNB’s Economics Weekly note shows that the nationwide house price growth ticked up marginally in July, recording 3.6% year-on-year from 3.5% year-on-year in June.
Although sales in the affluent areas are lacklustre, the FNB note says this is not the case throughout the property market because activity levels differ across price segments.
