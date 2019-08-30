Bill aims to quash covert party funding

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
30 Aug 2019 00:00
Re-enactment: Parliament has introduced a new Bill to amend the Promotion of Access to Information Act and so make the funding of political parties more transparent. (David Harrison/M&G)
South Africa is moving toward greater transparency in the murky terrain of bankrolling politics.
In a week that saw the death of Gavin Watson, an ANC benefactor allegedly in exchange for lucrative state contracts, Parliament introduced a draft Bill to amend the Promotion of Access to Information Act to include provisions to get information on the funding of political parties. This week the former Free State ANC treasurer and MEC for economic development, Mxolisi Dukwana, told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture about a R255-million “asbestos heist” using taxpayers’ money, a project directed by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule during his tenure as premier of the province.
Dukwana declared that Magashule was not fit for any office and should be in jail.
Businessman Igo Mpambani, a key player in the asbestos audit contract from the Free State’s department of human settlements, was shot in an apparent hit in Sandton in 2017, as detailed in Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, about corruption and state capture in the province under Magashule.
The book also tells of how funds from the dodgy asbestos tender were channelled to the ANC.
The Bill, if passed, will be a game changer in that political parties will be compelled to keep detailed records of their financial dealings and open those records to public scrutiny.
