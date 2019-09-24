Climate models update: It’s hotter than we thought

Alex Kirby Bernard William Alexander (Alex) Kirby (born 11 July 1939) is a British journalist, specializing in environmental issues. He worked in various capacities at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for nearly 20 years. From 1987 to 1996, he was the agricultural and environmental correspondent for BBC News, in radio and television. He moved to religious affairs in 1996, and left the BBC in 1998 to work as a freelance journalist. He is currently the environmental correspondent for BBC News Online, and hosted BBC Radio 4's environment series, Costing the Earth. He also writes for The Guardian and Climate News Network. He has no formal scientific training. He writes a regular column for BBC Wildlife magazine. Read more from Alex Kirby