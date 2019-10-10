Zille, Trollip faves for fedex head

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lester Kiewit
11 Oct 2019 00:00
Helen Zille has made a comeback and she is one of the favourites to win the second most powerful position in the DA. (David Harrison/M&G)
Democratic Alliance members voting in the October 18 election of a federal executive (fedex) chairperson have a tough choice to make.
Four senior DA members are running for the position — former party leader Helen Zille, federal executive chairperson Athol Trollip, deputy (fedex) chairperson Mike Waters and deputy federal executive chairperson Thomas Walters.
Zille and Trollip are generally regarded as the real contenders for the position.
The two frontrunners have been campaigning in public and private, but Waters and Walters have opted to speak directly to voting delegates.
The fedex is the party’s highest decision-making body. It consists of, among others, the party leader, the fedex chairperson, provincial party leaders, the parliamentary chief whip and members of the party’s women, youth and student bodies.
The federal council, which has about 160 members, is made up of fedex members, MPs, members of provincial legislatures, local government councillors, provincial party leaders, and up to 24 members who are not public representatives.
The federal council develops the policies for the party.
