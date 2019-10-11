AG red flags Ingonyama’s board

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
11 Oct 2019 00:00
The ITB, set up in 1994, administers 2.8-million hectares of rural KwaZulu-Natal on behalf of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the sole trustee. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) has been hit with an adverse audit finding by the auditor general for the 2018-2019 financial year, for failing to meet accounting standards and account for assets valued at R24-billion.
The ITB has also been ordered by Parliament’s land reform portfolio committee to provide a breakdown of all funds it has paid over to communities living on land under its control for the past five years — to prove that it is benefiting them as intended.
The Trust collects rentals from commercial and residential tenants, which are meant to be disbursed to local communities, with 10% being retained by the ITB.
On Wednesday, ITB chairperson Jerome Ngwenya appeared before the committee to answer questions about the entity’s annual report.
