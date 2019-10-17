Paul Boughey, CEO of the DA has resigned

Paul Boughey, the chief executive officer of the Democratic Alliance, has resigned. A report commissioned by the party to look into the party’s dismal performance in the 2019 general election is widely reported to recommend that both Boughey, and party leader Mmusi Maimane vacate their positions. Boughey’s move on Thursday afternoon is seen to have preempted the anticipated call for his resignation at this weekend’s federal executive council meeting.



In his resignation letter, Boughey said he had “reached an agreement in principle” with the party to step down, adding that the full details of the agreement would be revealed in the coming days.

In a statement released by the DA, noting the resignation of Boughey, the party lauded his service to the party and the “Democratic project”.

Boughey’s resignation is a blow to to Maimane who is expected to fight for his job this weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.