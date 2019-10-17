Why drunken judge not impeached

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
18 Oct 2019 00:00
Close call: Judge Nkola Motata, who infamously drove into a wall after he had been drinking, was not impeached, but has to pay a fine of more than R1-million. (Paul Botes/M&G)
Nkola Motata’s case is the closest democratic South Africa has come to impeaching a judge, testing the as-yet unused provisions in the Constitution and the Act that regulate how judges are held accountable for misconduct
One of the reasons the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) took so long to clear Judge Nkola — “as sober as a judge” — Motata of impeachable conduct was because the decision was so intensely debated and contested within the commission. In the end, there was a very close margin between the majority and the minority view, sources said this week.
The JSC announced last Thursday that it had decided not to trigger an impeachment process against the retired high court judge.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?