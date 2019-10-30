Business

LIVESTREAM: Mboweni presents the medium-term budget policy statement

Kiri Rupiah

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's policy statement will be presented on Wednesday. (Sumaya Hisham/Reuters)

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents the medium-term budget policy speech in Parliament.

Since the presentation of the 2018 budget, the country has experienced a technical recession. Exorbitant debt levels, repeated tax revenue shortfall, slowing economic growth and broken state-owned enterprises mean that there is little room for creativity in public finances. 

Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement will likely make crisis management a focal point.

Please note that this livestream will go live at 2pm.

Read last year’s medium term budget policy speech.

  Medium Term Budget Policy Statement 2018 by Mail and Guardian on Scribd

.
South Africa (country)medium term budget policy statementTito MboweniEskomDepartment of Finance

