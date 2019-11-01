After the goldrush, coal addiction

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Clyde Mallinson
01 Nov 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
Given South Africa’s exceptional mineral resource base, it is instructive to examine what we have made of this endowment, in particular gold.
Gold mining started towards the end of the 19th century, and was initially focused in the Barberton area. Things changed with the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand, and Johannesburg grew rapidly on the back of these discoveries, as well as on the backs of a migrant labour force.
Apart from the break in production during the South African War (1899 to 1902), production rose steadily to peak in 1940, with a small drop-off coincident with World War II.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?