NPA recovers nearly R12-billion

M&G Data Desk
01 Nov 2019 00:00
(John McCann)
More than R11.8-billion has been recovered in the past five years from the proceeds of corruption, money laundering, cyber and environmental crimes by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Big names have been targeted, such as the Bobroff father and son — who fled to Australia — the Trifecta group of companies and recently the former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, whose home was raided.
Though it may seem that the unit is battling to crack the Gupta money trail, there is a lot of money — and assets — being recovered from other perpetrators.
Last week, the Mail & Guardian reported that assets owned by the Gupta family were being sold by business rescue practitioners. The state was, however, not part of the creditors — giving the impression that the country might never see a cent from the monies looted from state coffers by the family, and its companies.
But other criminals have not got away as easily.
